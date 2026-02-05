Bloom Energy Corp Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bloom Energy Corp (BE):

Earnings: $1.09 million in Q4 vs. $104.79 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q4 vs. $0.38 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bloom Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $134.05 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Revenue: $777.68 million in Q4 vs. $572.39 million in the same period last year.

Bloom provides outlook for the full-year 2026: Revenue: $3.1B - $3.3B Non-GAAP EPS: $1.33 - $1.48

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.