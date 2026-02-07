Bloom Energy Blossoms on Rapidly Accelerating Outlook

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) has been advancing for months due to its exposure to data center and industrial power needs.

While not completely green, its easily deployable, ready-to-scale, chemically based fuel cells are as green as they come for carbon-based energy and are in high demand.

Data centers are the headline; the monstrous build-out of AI compute, inference, and cloud-related capacity drives an unquenchable thirst for electricity that Bloom Energy is only too happy to fill.

Bloom Energy’s technology is validated, applicable to on-site power needs across industries, and the upswing in price action driven by its rapidly accelerating outlook has yet to end.

Bloom Energy: The Technical Outlook Is Bullish

The technical outlook is very bullish for Bloom Energy. The early February price action confirms support at a critical target, the top of a trading range that had been providing resistance.

The base-case scenario is a movement equal to the trading range’s dollar value, approximately $72, while the bull-case is a percentage movement relative to the same.

In those scenarios, Bloom Energy stock could rise by $72 to $220 at the low end of the range and by as much as 95% at the high end, approaching $290 before peaking.

Analyst trends align with the bullish outlook; however, they set the market up for volatility as the consensus price target lags the price action. The market could correct to retest the consensus price target for market support, but it is not a guarantee.

The post-release activity includes several price target increases, pointing to the high end of the range, suggesting the stock still has some upside potential. As it stands, the high-end range is near $207, just shy of the technical base-case projection.

Institutional activity suggests the market is supported at early February trading levels. The group sold for most of 2025 but reverted to accumulation in Q4, sustaining the trend to start 2026. Institutions provide a solid support base, owning more than 75% of the stock, and a market tailwind, accumulating in early 2026. Assuming this trend continues, a move to the technical base case is inevitable; the only question is how long it will take the market to get there.

Bloom Energy Blows Past Consensus, Wows With Guidance

Bloom Energy’s Q4 2025 results highlight its position in the datacenter ecosystem. The company’s revenue surged by 35.9% to $777.7 million, outpacing the consensus estimate by $132.4 million or approximately 2000 basis points. Strength was driven by products and services, with product and service revenue up by more than 33%.

Margins were another area of strength. The company experienced margin contraction as expected; however, the impact was less than analysts feared. Critical details included a triple-digit basis-point decline in gross margin, with adjusted earnings of 45 cents, up marginally from the prior year but 5000 basis points above forecasts.

Guidance was likewise bullish, with backlogs up by 150% YOY across the system, driven by products and services, with services margins forecasted to improve as the installed base expands.

The driving force behind market action is the 2026 revenue target of $3.1 billion, which is $500 million better than expected and potentially cautious, given the trends.

The likely outcome is that Bloom, which is actively expanding and scaling production, outperforms its guidance, extending the bullish trends and stock price action.

Short interest is among the risks. The short interest isn’t at record highs, but it spiked in early January to about 10%. This presents a headwind for price action that may cap gains. The silver lining is that the solid 2026 outlook suggests short covering will begin soon, even if it wasn’t triggered by the Q4 release.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.