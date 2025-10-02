Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Bloom Energy (BE) was down 2.43% at $88.00. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

Shares of the developer of fuel cell systems witnessed a gain of 71.95% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 0.54%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bloom Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 800% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $411.09 million, indicating a 24.42% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion, which would represent changes of +71.43% and +20.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10% higher. Right now, Bloom Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Bloom Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 188.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.49.

We can also see that BE currently has a PEG ratio of 6.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.5.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

