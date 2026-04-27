Bloom Energy (BE) Price Target Increased by 14.68% to 169.30

The average one-year price target for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) has been revised to $169.30 / share. This is an increase of 14.68% from the prior estimate of $147.63 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $46.12 to a high of $263.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.85% from the latest reported closing price of $234.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 867 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BE is 0.42%, an increase of 10.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.68% to 232,557K shares. The put/call ratio of BE is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 28,646K shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,647K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Situational Awareness holds 10,076K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 8,798K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,818K shares , representing a decrease of 34.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 25.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,277K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,008K shares , representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 5.35% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 4,828K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,809K shares , representing an increase of 41.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 75.29% over the last quarter.

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