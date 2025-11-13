Bloom Energy: The Answer to the AI Power Problem

Bloom Energy Company Overview

Bloom Energy (BE) is a clean-energy/fuel-cell provider that designs, manufactures, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell (SOFC) systems that generate electricity onsite. Bloom Energy’s technology converts fuels such as natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen into electricity without combustion, offering high efficiency and low emissions compared to traditional generators.

Bloom Energy: Fueling the AI Revolution

Currently, the lack of consistent, clean, and sufficient energy is the biggest roadblock for the AI revolution. AI data centers require immense amounts of energy to run the high-performance computers needed to train AI models such as OpenAI’s “ChatGPT” or Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Gemini”.

AMD Analyst Day Suggests AI Computing Demand Remains High

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is one of the leading GPU providers. In a recent CNBC interview, AMD CEO Lisa Su suggested AI spending is unlikely to slow, saying: “In the past twelve months, all of our customers have said, demand is accelerating because now we are starting to get real productivity out of the AI use cases. We have all the largest hyperscalers in the world saying that they are investing more in CAPEX because they can see the return on the other side of it.” When asked about whether the CAPEX spending boom is a gamble, Su replied, “I don’t think that it’s a big gamble; it’s the right gamble.”

Wall Street analysts predict that US data center electricity demand will soar into the end of the decade.



Image Source: Bloomberg

Soaring data center energy consumption is likely to lead to backlash for AI companies as US household electricity prices balloon. That’s a bullish trend for Bloom Energy. BE’s onsite and low-cost energy solutions allow big tech companies to generate power onsite and avoid relying on the already overworked US electric grid.

BE: Defying Wall Street Analyst Expectations

Bloom Energy is showing the power of selling the “picks and shovels” to the AI revolution. Over the past four quarters, BE has smashed Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates by an average of 88.25%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BE 1St Retreat to 50-day Moving Average

After rising 7x in 2025, BE shares are retreating to the 50-day moving average for the first time all year. A tag of the rising 50-day moving average in a leading stock like BE offers investors a fantastic reward-to-risk opportunity.



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

As the AI revolution accelerates, energy demand is emerging as both its greatest challenge and biggest opportunity. Bloom Energy’s innovative fuel cell technology directly addresses this bottleneck.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.