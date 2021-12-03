BLOK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the BLOK ETF (Symbol: BLOK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.35, changing hands as low as $49.03 per share. BLOK shares are currently trading off about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLOK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLOK's low point in its 52 week range is $28.88 per share, with $64.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.59.

