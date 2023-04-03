Blockware Solutions Launches ASIC Marketplace To Simplify Bitcoin Mining Access

The new marketplace enables customers interested in acquiring hash rate to easily compare different miner listings.

Blockware Solutions, a professional Bitcoin mining services company, has announced the public launch of its Blockware Marketplace. The new platform has been operating in stealth mode with only existing Blockware clients according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, and the total trading volume has already reached about $100,000, mostly within the last two weeks.

According to the announcement, the Blockware Marketplace is a product that brings transparency and "turnkey mining" to a whole new level by allowing anyone to buy an ASIC using either on-chain bitcoin or Lightning. Users can also see its historical and live hash rate before purchasing. Customers will be able to start earning bitcoin mining rewards in minutes, making it easier and more accessible for people to participate in the mining industry.

"We think this has the potential to transform the mining industry as now anyone can buy an ASIC (On-chain or Lightning), see its historical and live hashrate before purchasing, and be earning BTC mining rewards in minutes," said Joe Burnett, head analyst at Blockware.

The Blockware Marketplace is designed to simplify the process of buying and selling ASICs, as the screenshot above shows. The simple UI shows the stats of the miners, hosting information and price in BTC. An account sign up is required to utilize the marketplace, which is open to the public starting today.

