Blockstream Announces Major Growth & Expansion Plans for 2025 Following $210M Raise

Blockstream, a leader in Bitcoin-powered financial infrastructure, has shared a new update detailing its growth plans for 2025. Following a successful $210 million raise in October 2024 led by Fulgur Ventures, the company is accelerating its development across infrastructure, software, mining, and institutional investment offerings.

“We are at a pivotal moment for Bitcoin’s growth,” stated Blockstream Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Adam Back. “Spot ETFs have opened the floodgates, institutions are rushing to engage with Bitcoin, and individual interest is accelerating. As we look ahead, we will continue to explore ways to deliver the greatest impact with a focus on building the financial rails and infrastructure to help secure Bitcoin’s success long term.”

As part of its broader expansion, Blockstream Mining will now operate as an independent company under the same brand, having secured over $350 million in funding through a mix of equity, debt, and investments in the Blockstream Mining Note (BMN2). Chris Cook, former President of Blockstream Mining, will lead the new entity as CEO, while Adam Back will continue to support in an advisory role. Blockstream Satellite will also fall under this newly independent arm.

Blockstream’s ASIC division is being spun out as a separate company under the leadership of Assaf Gilboa, formerly EVP of Hardware. A second funding round is already underway, aimed at advancing ASIC R&D and foundry capabilities.

In parallel, the company is deepening its institutional offerings. February saw the launch of Blockstream Asset Management (BAM), a new division creating investment products for pensions, endowments, and other institutional clients. Led by veteran hedge fund manager Sean Bill, BAM leverages Blockstream’s full technology stack.

In January, Blockstream Capital Partners completed a $75 million investment in Komainu, enhancing its custody and off-exchange solutions with integrations from Blockstream’s Liquid Network and AMP platform.

Development on Bitcoin layer 2 protocols such as Liquid and Lightning will continue to be a focus, along with the upcoming launch of new self-custody solutions, including Jade Plus. New product announcements are expected at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas this May, according to the announcement.

With new offices in Tokyo and a dedicated research center in Lugano, Blockstream is expanding its global presence while reaffirming its long-standing commitment to Bitcoin innovation.

