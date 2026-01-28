Block's Square Renews Corner Store Lease in San Francisco

Block’s XYZ merchant-facing arm, Square, announced the return of its Corner Store in San Francisco's Mission District by renewing its lease at 1100 Valencia Street. Square is also launching with a new slate of programming, starting with an expanded BIGFACE Coffee residency to boost foot traffic, sales and community ties for local businesses.

The Corner Store functions as a key community gathering space and catalyst of local economic growth. Since opening in May 2025, it has brought new customers to neighborhood businesses, hosted events and resources for local entrepreneurs, and fostered strong ties between Square and the Mission's business community. The results have been measurable: in 2025, Square processed more than 20,000 daily transactions in the Mission District, with neighborhood transaction volumes rising 10% year over year in the latter half of the year, proof that Square's neighborhood investments directly translate to genuine economic growth for local sellers.

The 2025 BIGFACE pop-up highlighted the Corner Store's ability to boost local business results and foster community ties. Sales in the Mission rose 11% over the two-week activation, proving BIGFACE's success supported the entire neighborhood. Riding this wave, Square and BIGFACE are expanding the residency until April 12th, offering a dedicated space to serve the city, all while listening, learning and refining BIGFACE's future in the Bay Area.

Residency will include personalized coffee drinks with signature infusions, monthly in-store spotlights on local San Francisco small businesses, "Neighborhood Hours" with Square's customer support team, discounted menu items and perks for local business leaders, and in-store events with industry voices and local leaders.

Following BIGFACE, Square plans to reveal more Corner Store residencies and programming throughout 2026, which will feature and amplify other upstart local businesses.

The company is continuing its commitment to investing in San Francisco's neighborhoods and supporting businesses throughout major local, cultural and sporting moments in the year ahead.

