Block's Square Expands Enterprise Reach With GOLFTEC Deal

Block’s XYZ Square recently announced that it will power GOLFTEC’s payments and commerce infrastructure across 200+ U.S. locations. GOLFTEC is the world’s largest facilitator of golf lessons and premium club fittings with more than 30 years of precision coaching and cutting-edge swing technology.

Square will integrate GOLFTEC’s in-center and online commerce operations, providing it with a seamless and flexible platform that will help it modernize quickly without friction and scale without disruption.

With Square’s unified commerce platform, GOLFTEC now has access to mobile-friendly payments across in-center, retail and commerce channels. It can efficiently track customer activity across transactions and locations while simplifying refunds, reconciliation and dispute management. Lastly, Square’s Buy Now, Pay Later options offer a more convenient and flexible payment experience for customers.

The transition from manual workflows to Square’s automated platform has delivered significant efficiency gains. GOLFTEC has saved approximately 10,000 working hours by reducing administrative burdens related to payments and refunds. Financial closing timelines have improved by two days, supporting faster and more informed decision-making. Square’s proactive approach to optimizing contract structures and dispute resolution has helped GOLFTEC save around $100,000 through better chargeback management.

Wrapping Up on Block’s Square

The GOLFTEC partnership reinforces Square’s expanding footprint in the enterprise segment and highlights the strength of its unified commerce ecosystem. By delivering measurable efficiency gains, cost savings and enhanced customer experience, Square is well-positioned to drive seller adoption and payment volume growth. Continued traction with large, multi-location clients is likely to support Block’s long-term revenue visibility and strengthen its competitive positioning in the evolving fintech landscape.

Over the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have lost 7.4% compared with the industry 's decline of 9%.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Internet-Software industry are Bentley Systems BSY and A10 Networks ATEN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSY’s 2026 earnings per share has moved 3.7% upward to $1.40 over the past two months.

The consensus estimate for ATEN’s 2026 earnings per share has moved 5.2% northward to $1.02 over the past two months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

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A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.