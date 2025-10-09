Block's Square Adds New Features to Square AI, Launches Square Bitcoin

Block’s XYZ merchant-facing business, Square, recently announced significant enhancements to Square AI, its conversational AI assistant. Additionally, Square also introduced Square Bitcoin. Both announcements came in as part of the second Square Releases event.

Square AI democratizes access to deeper business intelligence, making Square the always-on partner for local businesses of all sizes.

Square AI has new features that make it easier for sellers to get useful information. It can now access local data like weather, events, news and reviews to give neighborhood-specific insights. Sellers can pin and save data visualizations on their Square Dashboard to quickly see important updates.

The tool also keeps a history of past conversations, so sellers can look back and get more detailed answers over time. Also, Square AI is now available on mobile through the Square Dashboard App, allowing sellers to get insights and unlock voice control capabilities. This makes it more convenient and helpful for busy sellers.

Square is one of the only tech companies creating AI tools for local, brick-and-mortar first businesses. Square AI helps save time, simplify work and support growth. Sellers have asked nearly 200,000 questions in Square AI’s ongoing open beta, thereby helping shape new features and future updates.

Launch of Square Bitcoin

Square also launched Square Bitcoin, the first integrated bitcoin payment and wallet solution for local businesses of all sizes. Square Bitcoin, which consists of Bitcoin Payments and Bitcoin Conversions, lets sellers accept bitcoin payments with no processing fees, convert card sales to bitcoin, and manage it alongside other finances, all within Square’s system.

Bitcoin Conversions is already available to eligible U.S.-based sellers, while Bitcoin Payments will be available on Nov. 10, 2025.

Square wants to help businesses with the financial tools to succeed in any economic environment, so it is now giving sellers the ability to use bitcoin as part of their services.

Conclusion

By enhancing Square AI and launching Square Bitcoin, Square can attract more sellers, improve customer experiences and streamline operations. These innovations position Square to drive transaction volume and strengthen its role in modern commerce.

