Block's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Block (NYSE:XYZ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XYZ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Block. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $634,012, and 12 are calls, amounting to $898,904.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $75.0 for Block during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Block 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $6.15 $6.05 $6.15 $50.00 $369.0K 1.9K 603 XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.2 $12.1 $12.1 $40.00 $168.1K 214 145 XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.5 $3.45 $3.5 $50.00 $148.0K 4.5K 1.2K XYZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.0 $1.87 $2.0 $45.00 $120.0K 2.5K 603 XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $19.2 $18.9 $19.2 $40.00 $99.8K 795 270

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Block, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Block's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 6,636,978, with XYZ's price up by 0.4%, positioned at $48.14.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Block

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $67.0.

Latest Ratings for XYZ

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Macquarie Downgrades Outperform Neutral May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

