Blockmate’s Hivello Launches Passive Income App

Midpoint Holdings (TSE:MATE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Blockmate Ventures’ subsidiary, Hivello, has launched a public beta of its passive income application, allowing users to generate income by contributing unused computing power to decentralized infrastructure networks. With the growing interest in Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), this launch positions Hivello at the forefront of a sector projected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2028.

For further insights into TSE:MATE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.