Blockmate’s Hivello Launches Passive Income App

November 19, 2024 — 10:35 am EST

Midpoint Holdings (TSE:MATE) has released an update.

Blockmate Ventures’ subsidiary, Hivello, has launched a public beta of its passive income application, allowing users to generate income by contributing unused computing power to decentralized infrastructure networks. With the growing interest in Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), this launch positions Hivello at the forefront of a sector projected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2028.

