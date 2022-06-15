Blockchain Technology Could Be an Integral Part of Software Security

Blockchain technology is widely praised for its ability to serve the financial industry by processing transactions more efficiently and securely. Speaking towards that latter benefit, it could also assist in the software industry, according to a Forbes article.

Security hacks can certainly upend a business quickly. From compromised data to supply chain management issues, the need for software security is more integral as more businesses rely on technology to run their core operations.

"Blockchain can greatly improve the security of software, enabling software dependency controls that are automatic, tamper-proof and decentralized," said Jason Gong of Firezone. "Events like the supply chain attack on NPM show the importance of software traceability to a company's security posture. In the future, purchasers of software will look for in-depth dependency graphs, like the ingredients lists on your favorite snack."

As the aforementioned reliance on technology grows, so will the need for security on a global scale. As such, blockchain provides exponential growth opportunities for investors looking to gain exposure to a sector that can grow with the changing times.

Getting Blockchain Exposure

Exchange traded fund (ETF) investors looking to gain exposure to the blockchain industry can do so with a fund like the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). BLOK gives investors dynamic exposure to the sector using an active management strategy.

Active management can go a long way, especially in today's market that's being heavily swayed by volatility due to inflation and recession fears. With professional management and the ability to get in or out of positions quickly, BLOK can help assuage investor fears in today's volatile market environment.

The fund invests in companies partnered with or directly investing in companies utilizing and developing blockchain technologies. However, the fund does not invest directly in blockchain technology or cryptocurrencies.

Highlights of BLOK:

Access to companies involved in blockchain technology and indirect crypto exposure.

Active management allowing ETF to make timely decisions and assess opportunities and risks in this fast-developing space.

Convenience and transparency of the ETF structure.

