Blockchain Technology Can Help Improve Healthcare Coordination Efforts

The technological efficiencies of blockchain aren't just for the financial sector, as the healthcare sector is also looking to maximize its potential for use in patient records. This opens the door for opportunities in blockchain technology investments by retail investors.

"On the healthcare side, blockchain can make information both more accessible and more private, as well as more accurate and more efficient," a PYMNTS.com article noted specifically.

The article identified a study by John Hopkins in 2016, noting that the third leading cause of death in the U.S. can be traced back to "poorly coordinated care, such as planned actions not completed as intended, or errors of omission in patient records," as identified by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Cybersecurity Program.

To minimize any confusion, blockchain technology could be used to collate patient records and present them to healthcare providers in one easily accessible format. More succinctly stated by the DHHS, "blockchain-based medical record systems can be linked into existing medical record software and act as an overarching, single view of a patient’s record.”

Given this study, the potential for blockchain technology in the healthcare sector appears limitless. As such, investors keen on capitalizing on the growth potential of blockchain could be handsomely rewarded in the long-term horizon.

Blockchain Exposure in 1 ETF

Investors looking to get blockchain exposure can opt for various public companies that operate within the blockchain or use the technology as part of their core operations. However, there's an easier way via a dynamic investment vehicle in the exchange traded fund (ETF).

More specifically, investors can look at the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). BLOK is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide total return by investing at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the equity securities of companies actively involved in the development and utilization of transformational data sharing technologies.

The fund gives investors a varied mix of market caps to maximize diversification across this disruptive sector. A fairly even spread of 35% (as of March 31) spans across large-, mid-, and small-cap companies.

Benefits of BLOK per its product website:

Access to companies involved in blockchain technology and indirect crypto exposure.

Active management that allows the ETF to make timely decisions and assess opportunities and risks in this fast-developing space.

Convenience and transparency of the ETF structure.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Crypto Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.