Blockchain Meets Checkout: Mastercard Plays the Long Game

Mastercard Incorporated MA is steadily reinforcing its role as the infrastructure layer of digital commerce and its latest partnership with MetaMask around the MetaMask Card underscores that strategy. With the U.S. launch now fully operational across the country, including in New York, this initiative represents another important move toward connecting self-custodied crypto assets with traditional payment systems.

The MetaMask Card allows users to spend directly from their wallets without preloading funds onto centralized exchanges. Assets remain in users’ control until the moment of transaction, when they are seamlessly converted for payment across MA’s global network of more than 150 million merchant locations. The launch also introduces a $199 per year Metal tier, offering up to 3% back in mUSD on the first $10,000 spent annually, while standard users can earn up to 1% in on-chain rewards.

For MA, this partnership reinforces its strategy of embedding itself deeper into the digital asset ecosystem without directly taking balance sheet crypto risk. By serving as the payment rail, the company captures transaction volume while supporting innovation at the wallet layer. It has steadily expanded crypto-linked cards and tokenization services in recent years, positioning itself as infrastructure rather than a speculator.

Additionally, the New York rollout is particularly significant. Regulatory clarity in key jurisdictions reduces friction and broadens the addressable user base. If adoption scales meaningfully, crypto-linked debit could drive incremental payment volume through MA’s network, supporting cross-border activity and higher-margin transactions.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of MA’s competitors in the value-added services space include Visa Inc. V and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL.

Visa continues to expand its global digital payments footprint, leveraging tokenization, real-time settlement and partnerships with fintechs. V’s broad acceptance and scale support resilient revenue growth, though competitive pressures from alternative payment rails and regulatory scrutiny persist.

PayPal is deepening its checkout and wallet ecosystem while expanding crypto and buy now, pay later offerings. Despite slower user growth and margin pressures, PYPL’s strategic investments in Wallet and merchant solutions aim to sustain engagement and long-term transaction volume.

Mastercard’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, MA’s shares have declined 10.1% compared with the industry’s fall of 23.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 26, above the industry average of 18.39. MA carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s 2026 earnings implies 14% growth from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mastercard currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

