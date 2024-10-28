Blockchain Group Returns to Profitability with New Strategy

Blockchain Group SA (FR:ALTBG) has released an update.

The Blockchain Group has reported a return to profitability in the first half of 2024, driven by its new strategic direction and cost-saving measures. Despite a decrease in revenue due to business disposals, the company achieved a positive net result and adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year. The CEO credits this turnaround to the dedication of employees and supportive partners, positioning the company for future growth.

