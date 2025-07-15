Bitcoin Magazine



The Blockchain Group Raises €6 Million For Bitcoin Strategy, Purchases More Bitcoin

Today, The Blockchain Group (ALTBG), listed on Euronext Growth Paris and recognized as Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company, announced a capital raise of approximately €6 million to advance its bitcoin focused corporate strategy.

The funding includes €1.1 million secured through an ATM-type capital increase with TOBAM at an average price of €3.95 per share, alongside a €5 million investment fully subscribed by Adam Back at €4.01 per share.

On July 14, 2025, The Blockchain Group finalized a capital increase by combining TOBAM’s subscription requests from July 7 to 11. Shares were priced under the ATM agreement terms, with a cap of 21% of the prior day’s trading volume. The €3.9493 average price reflected a 5.1% discount to the July 11 closing price.

The company also confirmed yesterday the completion of a separate €3 million capital raise announced last week, which funded the acquisition of an additional 29 BTC for over €2.8 million.

“Banque Delubac & Cie, executed the acquisition of the BTC using the proceeds from the capital increase, and was entrusted with their secure custody via the technological solution of Swiss company Taurus, a world leader in infrastructures for digital assets,” the press release stated.

The Blockchain Group holds 1,933 BTC valued at approximately €174.8 million, with an average cost of €90,406 per bitcoin. The company has achieved a year-to-date BTC yield of 1,368.3%, a gain of 547.3 BTC, and a bitcoin profit of €52.1 million. Quarter-to-date, it has realized a 7.1% BTC yield, gaining 127.3 BTC and over €12.1 million in value.

“On July 8, 2025, the Company announced its decision, acting pursuant to the twelfth resolution adopted by the general meeting of shareholders on June 10, 2025, to carry out a capital increase for a total amount of €2,997,177.20, through the issuance of 739,000 new ordinary shares at an average subscription price of ~€4.056 per share,” said the press release.

