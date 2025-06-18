Bitcoin Magazine



The Blockchain Group Buys $20 Million Worth Of Bitcoin

The Blockchain Group has acquired an additional 182 Bitcoin for approximately €17 million ($19.6 million), further expanding its position as Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury company amid accelerating institutional adoption of Bitcoin reserves.

According to a press release issued June 18, the Euronext Growth Paris-listed company completed the purchases through multiple convertible bond issuances totalling over €18 million, subscribed by several investors, including UTXO Management, Moonlight Capital, and asset manager TOBAM.

The acquisitions bring The Blockchain Group’s total Bitcoin holdings to 1,653 BTC, purchased at an average price of €90,081 ($104,000) per coin. The company reported a “BTC Yield” – measuring Bitcoin holdings relative to fully diluted shares – of 1,173.2% year-to-date, significantly outpacing other major corporate holders.

The company’s latest purchases were executed through Swissquote Bank Europe and Banque Delubac, with custody provided by Swiss infrastructure provider Taurus. Additional funding came from the conversion of share warrants into 2.98 million ordinary shares, raising €1.6 million.

We’re seeing unprecedented growth in corporate Bitcoin treasury strategies. The Blockchain Group’s success has created a model for European companies, with new organizations announcing Bitcoin purchases almost weekly.

The company indicated potential plans to acquire an additional 70 BTC through ongoing transactions, which could bring its total holdings to 1,723 BTC. This follows recent Bitcoin treasury announcements from companies including Metaplanet, which now holds 10,000 BTC, and Strategy’s latest acquisition of 10,1000 BTC.

At press time, Bitcoin trades at $104,021, down 1.26% over the past 24 hours, as markets continue to process the implications of growing institutional adoption. The Blockchain Group’s shares were down 3.9% to €4.80 on Wednesday, trading on Euronext Paris.

