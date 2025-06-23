Bitcoin Magazine



The Blockchain Group Acquires 75 BTC After €7.2M Raise

Today, The Blockchain Group (ALTBG), listed on Euronext Growth Paris and recognized as Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company, has announced the acquisition of 75 additional bitcoins for approximately €6.9 million. The purchase brings the company’s total bitcoin holdings to 1,728 BTC, currently valued at around €155.8 million.

The acquisition was funded through the final completion of a €7.2 million capital increase, carried out via the Company’s wholly-owned Luxembourg subsidiary. The funding came entirely from TOBAM managed funds through an “ATM-type” equity program announced on June 17, 2025, with shares priced at an average of €4.49 each.

The press release stated, “the Company also announced its decision to carry out, making use of the delegation of authority granted to him by the Board of Directors on June 11, 2025, itself acting under the 12th resolution approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders on June 10, 2025, a capital increase for a total amount of €7,191,143.60, through the issuance of 1,603,306 new ordinary shares at an average subscription price of €4.49 per share.”

This follows the conversion of all OCA A-01 Tranche 1 bonds held by TOBAM, which were turned into 1,838,235 new ALTBG shares at a subscription price of €0.544 per share, a 30% premium over the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) preceding the Board meeting of March 4, 2025.

“The Company confirms today the final conversion of all 1,000,000 OCA Tranche 1 by TOBAM, resulting in the issuance of 1,838,235 new ordinary shares of the Company, at a subscription price of €0.544 per share,” stated the press release.

The Company reports a BTC Yield of 1,231.7% year-to-date, with a BTC Gain of 492.7 BTC and a BTC gain of €45.2 million YTD. For the current quarter alone, BTC Yield stands at 64.5%, with 399.6 BTC gained.

Earlier this month, the company also acquired 182 BTC for approximately €17 million, raising its BTC total to 1,653 BTC at that time. The purchases were funded through convertible bond issuances totaling over €18 million, subscribed by investors including UTXO Management, Moonlight Capital, and TOBAM.

The transactions were executed via Swissquote Bank Europe and Banque Delubac, with secure custody provided by Swiss digital asset infrastructure firm Taurus. Additional funding came from the conversion of 2.98 million share warrants, raising a further €1.6 million.

