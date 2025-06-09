Bitcoin Magazine



The Blockchain Group Accelerates Bitcoin Treasury Strategy with €300M Raise

On June 9, 2025, The Blockchain Group (Euronext: ALTBG) announced a €300 million capital increase program in partnership with TOBAM—marking one of the largest flexible funding facilities in the European public markets dedicated to scaling a Bitcoin treasury.

The raise is structured as an “ATM-type” (At-The-Market) offering, allowing TOBAM to subscribe daily for ordinary shares at a price based on the higher of the previous day’s closing price or volume-weighted average price (VWAP). Each tranche is capped at 21% of the day’s trading volume. This provides a disciplined mechanism to increase capital over time without disrupting market dynamics.

TOBAM: A Strategic Long-Term Backer

TOBAM, a Paris-based asset manager, has been a strategic investor in The Blockchain Group since 2017. The firm was among the earliest institutional advocates of Bitcoin as a treasury asset and remains one of Europe’s most innovative capital allocators. This deepened partnership underscores shared conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term value and the importance of financial infrastructure built on hard money principles.

Through this program, TOBAM can allocate capital into ALTBG shares in a way that aligns with market liquidity, ensuring that treasury growth occurs sustainably and with pricing transparency.

What It Means for Bitcoin For Corporations

For BFC members and observers, this development reflects the growing global standardization of capital tools for Bitcoin-native companies. The ATM structure—commonly used in U.S. equity markets—has now been adapted for European Bitcoin treasury growth. It offers several key advantages:

➤ Precision Timing: Capital can be deployed when conditions are favorable, avoiding the drawbacks of lump-sum raises.

➤ BTC Per Share Focus: The program is explicitly designed to increase the number of bitcoins per share on a fully diluted basis—aligning shareholder and treasury value.

➤ Strategic Flexibility: Instead of relying on traditional fundraising windows, The Blockchain Group now has continuous access to growth capital.

A Treasury Engine, Not Just a Treasury

The Blockchain Group has been steadily transforming itself from a digital services company into a full-fledged Bitcoin Treasury Company. This €300 million program turns that transformation into a capital engine—one that can convert equity into Bitcoin consistently, responsively, and with strategic intent.

It also strengthens Europe’s position in the emerging corporate Bitcoin ecosystem. While most Bitcoin Treasury Companies today are U.S.-based, The Blockchain Group’s playbook offers a model for public firms across Euronext and other international exchanges.

The Blockchain Group isn’t just holding Bitcoin—it’s designing infrastructure to accumulate it over time. With TOBAM’s backing and a flexible ATM program in place, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company is poised to scale BTC per share with precision—one tranche at a time.

Disclaimer: This content was written on behalf of Bitcoin For Corporations. This article is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be interpreted as an invitation or solicitation to acquire, purchase, or subscribe for securities.

This post The Blockchain Group Accelerates Bitcoin Treasury Strategy with €300M Raise first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Nick Ward.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.