Blockchain (BKCH) Hits New 52-Week High

Global X Blockchain ETF BKCH is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 174.1 % from its 52-week low price of $28.22/share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

BKCH in Focus

The underlying Solactive Blockchain Index provides exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of blockchain technology. The product charges 50 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

The fund’s top holding is Coinbase, which accounts for approximately 14.58% of the fund’s weight. Coinbase shares soared 7.6% on May 16, 2025. The stock has performed well recently (despite some occasional fluctuations), driven by Bitcoin’s strong performance and its inclusion in the S&P 500 index.

What Lies Ahead?

The ETF BKCH might falter in the near term, with a negative weighted alpha of 2.67.

