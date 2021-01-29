GreenBox POS, which is developing blockchain-based payment solutions, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $46 million in an initial public offering. The company is currently listed on the OTC (GRBX).



GreenBox POS develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions, with a core focus on developing and monetizing disruptive blockchain-based applications, integrated within an end-to-end suite of financial products. In March 2018, the company formally announced the launch of its five products: DEL (Delivery App), PAY (Payment App), QuickCard Payment System?, POS Solutions?, and Loopz Software Solution.



The San Diego, CA-based company was founded in 2007 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GBOX. Kingswood Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Blockchain-based application developer GreenBox POS files for a $46 million Nasdaq uplisting originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



