Block Unusual Options Activity For July 09

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Block (NYSE:XYZ), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in XYZ often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Block. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 30% bullish and 60% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,670, and 9 calls, totaling $1,477,743.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $100.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Block Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.73 $1.67 $1.67 $100.00 $835.0K 8.2K 5.0K XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $2.35 $2.3 $2.35 $70.00 $187.7K 1.8K 822 XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.15 $5.1 $5.13 $70.00 $102.6K 16.9K 282 XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.9 $1.86 $1.9 $100.00 $87.5K 8.2K 5.4K XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.0 $3.9 $3.9 $70.00 $78.0K 3.5K 489

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

In light of the recent options history for Block, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Block

Currently trading with a volume of 3,549,391, the XYZ's price is up by 0.94%, now at $68.48.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Block

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $70.8.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Block with a target price of $73. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Outperform rating on Block with a target price of $80. * An analyst from Compass Point downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $80. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $50. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Block with a target price of $71.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for XYZ

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform Outperform Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform

