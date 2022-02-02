Block Turns Bearish

(RTTNews) - Block, Inc. (SQ) shares are declining more than 9 percent on Wednesday morning trade as it turned bearish since yesterday after gaining for a few days. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, the shares are trading at $115.81, down 9.25 percent from the previous close of $127.61 on a volume of 5,697,119. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $101.75-$289.23 on a volume of 11,163,956.

