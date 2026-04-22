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Block Teams Up With Uber Technologies To Enhance Restaurant Operations And Payment Flexibility

April 22, 2026 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Block, Inc. (XYZ) announced a global partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) to restaurant operations capabilities across multiple markets and payment flexibility in the U.S.

The partnership aims to introduce a multi-faceted approach to the food ordering and transportation landscape.

Under the collaboration, Square's native Uber Eats integration will be introduced to international markets, such as Canada, Australia, U.K., Ireland, France, and Spain. Additionally, Cash App Pay will be introduced to Uber and Uber Eats in the U.S.

In the pre-market hours, Block's stock is trading at $72.80, up 1.49 percent, and Uber's stock is trading at $78.00, up 0.98 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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