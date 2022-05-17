Block (SQ) Taps Ireland Market With Square Register Solution

Block SQ released an integrated countertop point-of-sale (POS) solution named Square Register in Ireland to expand its reach in the country.

Square Register is an end-to-end solution that includes a customer-facing detachable display with an in-built payment terminal.

SQ combines modern hardware, embedded POS software comprising delivery and online order management, and payment technology.

The underlined solution further runs Square’s vertical POS software, Square for Retail and Square for Restaurants.

With the help of Square Register, Block aims to help Irish sellers seamlessly run and grow their businesses.

Thus, the recent solution is expected to aid SQ gainmomentum across sellers in Ireland. This, in turn, will strengthen Block’s business in the country in the days ahead.

Global Portfolio Expansion

Block is consistently introducing advanced solutions to cater to the needs of businesses all across the globe.

Apart from the latest effort, Block recently released the next-generation edition of Square Stand to provide a seamless commerce experience to both shoppers and sellers worldwide.

Additionally, SQ rolled out the Early Access Program in Spain, France and Ireland. With this program, Square offers an integrated set of omnichannel tools to businesses for smoothly selling their products and services.

Further, Block launched Square Invoices Plus in the United States, the U.K., Canada, Ireland, Japan and Australia to help businesses organize their invoicing requirements, get faster payments and gain more customers.

Heightening Competition

Block’s growing global initiatives are likely to help it strengthen its position in the booming digital payment market, where other companies like PayPal PYPL and Shopify SHOP are also gaining momentum worldwide on the back of their robust portfolio offerings.

PayPal has been benefiting from its peer-to-peer payment service Venmo for a while. Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and its rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding growth in total active accounts, which is noteworthy. The solid momentum of core peer-to-peer and PayPal Checkout experiences remains another tailwind.

Shopify has been winning merchants regularly owing to its robust product offerings, including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Strength in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital remains another positive.

Nevertheless, Block’s robust portfolio offerings and strengthening seller momentum will continue to aid in gaining a competitive edge against the above-mentioned peers.

