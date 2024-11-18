Block self-custody wallet Bitkey to launch inheritance feature for customers

Bitkey, the self-custody wallet built by Block (SQ), announced the launch of an inheritance feature for customers around the world that will start to roll out next month, and will be available to all Bitkey customers in January 2025. While people who hold the keys to their bitcoin have full control of their money, today’s solutions don’t offer a simple way to pass their bitcoin on to the next generation. Today, those who self-custody their bitcoin need to glue together multiple products, ask beneficiaries to remember long passwords, or leave complicated instructions that beneficiaries may or may not be able to follow. Now, Bitkey is introducing a safe and easy way for customers to make sure their bitcoin moves seamlessly into the hands of their loved ones. Access to Bitkey’s inheritance plan will be initially included with the purchase of every Bitkey hardware device – including existing Bitkey customers – and it will make it possible for the funds held in a Bitkey wallet to be transferred to a designated beneficiary after the passing of a Bitkey owner…Bitkey was created to widen access to self-custody and to empower people around the world to truly manage their bitcoin in a way that’s simple and secure. It was designed around the idea that simplicity is the best security, meaning no long passwords that are difficult to manage and easy to lose, a simple onboarding process, and a product that works…

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.