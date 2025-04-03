Block Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block (NYSE:XYZ) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $484,430 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $540,718.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $100.0 for Block during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Block Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $25.8 $25.65 $25.65 $77.50 $179.5K 237 70 XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $1.07 $1.06 $1.07 $55.00 $107.5K 123 1.4K XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.0 $1.95 $2.0 $65.00 $97.4K 7.7K 529 XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.96 $1.9 $1.95 $65.00 $93.4K 7.7K 1.0K XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.91 $1.75 $1.9 $65.00 $92.7K 7.7K 1.5K

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Block, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,824,233, the price of XYZ is down -5.81% at $54.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Block

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $87.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Block, maintaining a target price of $90. * An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on Block, maintaining a target price of $110. * In a positive move, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $80. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Block, maintaining a target price of $74.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Block, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for XYZ

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Market Perform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for XYZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.