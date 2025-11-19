Block To Issue Three-year Financial Outlook

(RTTNews) - Block, Inc. (XYZ) Wednesday said it will unveil its full-year 2026 financial guidance and a three-year financial outlook at its 2025 Investor Day.

Block will host its 2025 Investor Day today, Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time in San Francisco.

Block will also increase its stock repurchase program by $5 billion as part of the company's broader capital allocation strategy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.