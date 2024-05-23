News & Insights

Stocks

Block, Inc. Executive’s Stock Transactions Reported

May 23, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.

Block, Inc.’s CFO and COO, Amrita Ahuja, reported transactions of stock sales through a Form 4 filing with the SEC, indicating key insider trading activity. The sales, executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on August 17, 2023, involved multiple transactions with weighted average sale prices. These transactions are part of the routine financial management of equity holdings and compliance with tax obligations associated with the vesting of restricted stock units.

For further insights into AU:SQ2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.