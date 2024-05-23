Block, Inc. Executive’s Stock Transactions Reported

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.

Block, Inc.’s CFO and COO, Amrita Ahuja, reported transactions of stock sales through a Form 4 filing with the SEC, indicating key insider trading activity. The sales, executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on August 17, 2023, involved multiple transactions with weighted average sale prices. These transactions are part of the routine financial management of equity holdings and compliance with tax obligations associated with the vesting of restricted stock units.

