Block, Inc. Executive Stock Transactions Highlight Insider Activity

November 10, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.

Block, Inc.’s Chief Legal Officer, Chrysty Esperanza, has recently engaged in stock transactions involving the conversion and sale of Class A and Class B common stocks. The transactions, which were executed under a pre-established trading plan, highlight active management of stock holdings within the company’s executive team. This activity may interest investors tracking insider trading patterns in the tech sector.

