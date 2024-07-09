Block Horizons 2025 & Diversification Aid H&R Block (HRB)

H&R Block HRB had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has surged 69.2% compared with the 17.8% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 27.7% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

HRB reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2024 results. Adjusted earnings (adjusting 8 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.94 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6% and increased 17.6% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $2.18 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2% and increased 4.4% year over year.

How is HRB Doing?

Block Horizons 2025, a five-year strategy incorporated by H&R Block, focuses on using human expertise and technological infrastructure to drive innovation. The company’s goal is to build strong relationships with small businesses through Wave and Block Advisors, develop Emerald Card as a consumer-centric, mobile-first solution for the underbanked, and boost the process of taxation in a more personalized manner by integrating human expertise with digital tools.

Block Horizons 2025 is anticipated to assist HRB in delivering sustainable revenues and growth in operating profit, improve return on investments, and maintain a strong balance sheet and liquidity position.

Pricing power is demonstrated by the company in the Assisted channel. It recorded positive customer satisfaction metrics and small business tax continued to be the growth driver. Also, Spruce, the mobile banking platform, added nearly 150,000 sign-ups and made a significant impact on users by facilitating them to be better with money.

The company paid out $177.9 million, $186.5 million and $195.1 million as dividends in fiscal 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively. It repurchased shares worth $550.2 million, $563.2 million and $191.3 million in fiscal 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Such a consistent record indicates the commitment of the company to create value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business. They instill investors’ confidence and positively impact the bottom line.

H&R Block is not bound by its core business of tax preparation services. Adding offerings to its offerings, such as Refund Transfers, H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan, Tax Identity Shield, Refund Advance Loans and Small Business Financial Solutions, helps in diversification.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

HRB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Nu NU and Parsons PSN.

Nu currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

NU has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 51.8%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.

Parsons presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.9%.

PSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parsons Corporation (PSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.