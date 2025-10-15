Block & Grubhub Team Up to Upgrade Food Ordering Ecosystem

Block XYZ recently announced a strategic partnership with Grubhub to upgrade the food ordering ecosystem.

The partnership brings two major features to the food ordering landscape. First, restaurants can now manage all Grubhub orders directly through Block Square’s point-of-sale (POS) system, thereby reducing operational complexity. Second, millions of Grubhub customers can pay with Cash App Pay, offering more flexibility in how they pay for their orders.

This partnership showcases the strength of Block's ecosystem in addressing challenges faced by both restaurants and customers, while simultaneously broadening access to millions of potential customers for restaurants.

This partnership highlights the dedication of both Grubhub and Block to innovation. It provides sellers and customers with intuitive technology that simplifies business operations and payment processes, consequently strengthening local communities in the process.

XYZ: In a Snapshot

By combining Square’s operational capabilities with Cash App’s flexible payment technology, Block is forming a commerce ecosystem that serves restaurants and customers.

Block is investing aggressively in expanding its partner base to drive sustainable growth. There are recent notable partnerships made by the company in the Cash App and Square businesses.

In August 2025, Square was chosen as the technology partner for Purdys Chocolatier to handle POS and business operations in more than 80 retail locations across Canada. In the same month, Cash App Afterpay partnered with Caleres, allowing shoppers to use flexible payment options across its portfolio of footwear brands.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 10.4% compared with the industry's growth of 3.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Internet-Software industry are Broadridge Financial Solutions BR and Meta Platforms META, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BR’s 2025 earnings per share has moved 5 cents northward to $9.32 over the past three months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for META’s 2025 earnings per share has moved 2 cents upward to $28.15 over the past month.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.