Block downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Block (SQ) to Neutral from Outperform with an $88 price target The company’s growth is slowing as the shares have rallied, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm cites its more cautious view of Cash App, “mild” downside risk to consensus estimates and the rally in the stock over the last month for the downgrade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.