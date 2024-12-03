Block consumer transactions totaled 144M for Black Friday, Cyber Monday weekend

Over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, sellers using Block’s (SQ) ecosystem of commerce tools broke records with 144 million Block consumer transactions globally, a 17% increase from last year, the company said. “With over 1 in 3 shoppers more stressed about holiday shopping this year compared to last, customers all around the world turned out in droves for the mega discounting weekend to save on gifts, shopping both online and in-store and driving increased sales on these channels by 21% and 17%, respectively.” Square, Afterpay, and Cash App Card analyzed millions of transactions across all seller industries globally in 2024 from November 29, 11:00 UTC to December 2, 23:59 UTC. Block Consumer Spend Transactions is a metric Block’s Marketing Team uses to measure consumer spending across different businesses during busy periods such as Black Friday-Cyber Monday.

