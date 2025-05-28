Bitcoin Magazine



Block Announces Bitcoin Business Stack, Makes Historic Lightning Payments Push at Bitcoin 2025

Bitcoin isn’t just something to hold anymore—it’s something to live on. That was the core message delivered by Miles Suter, Bitcoin Product Lead at Block Inc., during his keynote at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference today. Standing at the intersection of innovation and ideology, Suter laid out a vision where Bitcoin isn’t just a store of value—but the internet’s native currency.

“Bitcoin is at a crossroads—on one hand it’s never been stronger: a trillion in market cap, millions of holders, and even talk of nation-state adoption,” Suter said. “We use Bitcoin to hold, to hedge, to opt out, but we rarely use it to live. At Block Inc., we believe that has to change.”

Suter officially announced that Block is rolling out Bitcoin payment capability for merchants using Square POS, allowing them to accept bitcoin directly in-store. The move comes as part of a broader initiative Block calls the full bitcoin for business stack—covering acquiring, managing, reporting, accounting, converting, lending, and taxes.

“This is what makes Bitcoin an everyday currency for everyone,” he emphasized. “We believe hard-working entrepreneurs deserve access to the full power of bitcoin.”

To prove the vision in action, Block helped power a Guinness World Record attempt for the most Lightning payments in a day, hosted live at the conference. The goal: prove that Lightning payments aren’t just functional—they’re scalable, fast, and real.

Block’s commitment isn’t new. In 2020, the company put bitcoin on its balance sheet. In 2021, it co-founded the Bitcoin Clean Energy Initiative to fight the “boiling oceans” narrative. In 2022, Cash App became one of the first major platforms on Lightning. In 2023, it launched on-chain payments with Square. And in 2024, it helped defeat Craig Wright in court, “standing up for Satoshi.”

“These aren’t just headlines—they’re a pattern,” Suter said. “We’ve made it more accessible, more secure. Now we’re focused on making it usable every day.”

Cash App already ranks among the top bitcoin on-ramps in the U.S., accounting for nearly 10% of on-chain block space at any time. In 2024, Lightning usage grew 7x. “Block runs one of the top Lightning nodes globally. And here’s what’s wild—it’s working,” he said.

Block is now taking 10% of all profits from Bitcoin and adding it back to its balance sheet, and over 1,700 merchants are automatically converting part of their daily sales to Bitcoin.

“If Bitcoin just becomes digital gold, we failed the mission,” Suter said. “Bitcoin payments validate Bitcoin. They make it real. Bitcoin is money.”

