BLNK Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Improved Revenue Mix

Blink Charging Co. BLNK posted a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss of 6 cents per share, marking an improvement from the year-ago quarter's loss of 18 cents. The reported loss was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 7 cents by 14.3%. Total revenues in the quarter were $20.8 million, which remained flat year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.4 million by 2.7%.

The company reduced costs and ran its operations more efficiently during the quarter. It is steadily increasing its focus on earning regular, repeat income from services rather than one-time sales. During the quarter, its charging network delivered about 56 GWh of electricity, indicating strong utilization of its charging stations.

Blink Charging Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Blink Charging Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Blink Charging Co. Quote

Blink Shifts Mix Toward Higher-Quality Service Revenues

Service revenues increased 25% year over year to $13.3 million, benefiting from repeatable charging service revenues and recurring network fees. Service revenues represented 64.2% of total revenues, up from 51.6% a year ago, highlighting Blink’s continued transition toward more predictable, higher-quality revenue streams.

Product revenues declined 26.1% year over year to $6.2 million. The decline was due to a planned move from more one-time, lower-priority sales. Blink is instead focusing on disciplined channel activity and better monetization of its network and services.

BLNK's Margins Reflect Mix Shift and DC Buildout Costs

Gross profit was $6.6 million, translating to a GAAP gross margin of 32%, down from 34.1% in the year-ago period. Although a larger share of revenues is coming from services, the improvement was partly offset by higher costs associated with expanding and operating its own DC fast-charging stations.

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin improved 213 basis points year over year to 42.4%. This indicates improving profitability, driven by the benefits of the changing revenue mix. However, this is being partly offset in the short term by higher costs from building and scaling its charging infrastructure and increasing usage.

Blink's Cost Reset Drives Operating Leverage

Operating expenses declined 35.3% year over year to $18.4 million, reflecting lower compensation costs, reduced general and administrative spending and tighter overall cost controls. Non-GAAP operating expenses dropped to $13.9 million from $22.6 million a year earlier. This reflects the company’s significant cost reductions, leading to a leaner and more efficient expense structure after its 2025 cost-cutting efforts.

The company’s improved cost control helped reduce losses. Its adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $5.1 million from $14.3 million a year ago. This shows it is moving closer to profitability, supported by better infrastructure use and gradual improvements in efficiency as the network expands.

BLNK Cash Flow Turns Positive, Liquidity Remains Solid

Cash flow from operations turned positive, with net cash provided by operating activities of $0.7 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to cash usage of $13 million as of March 31, 2025. The swing was aided by lower net losses and working-capital benefits, including improved accounts receivable dynamics during the quarter.

Blink ended March 31, 2026, with $38 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $39.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. The company reported no debt as of March 31, 2026. While liquidity declined modestly on a sequential basis, the balance sheet profile remained clean, providing flexibility as the company continues to fund selective DC fast charging investments.

Blink Reiterates 2026 Outlook as DC Pipeline Builds

For 2026, Blink continues to expect full-year revenues between $105 million and $115 million. It expects a GAAP gross margin of about 35%. This shows the company’s focus on delivering stable, consistent performance and improving profitability rather than pursuing short-term volume.

The company is expanding its fast-charging network to support future usage growth and steady recurring income. It currently has 27 DC fast-charging sites planned. Out of these, 24 sites have already been approved with 125 charging stalls, while three sites are under construction with 11 stalls. This shows Blink is actively growing its own charging infrastructure, which it expects will drive long-term growth.

BLNK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Releases From EV Space

Tesla TSLA reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 22. It posted adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, which increased 52% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 13.04%.

Quarterly revenues rose 15.8% from the year-ago quarter to $22.39 billion and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.92 billion by 2.12%, supported by higher vehicle deliveries and stronger Services and Other activity.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments ended the quarter at $44.74 billion, while debt and finance leases net of the current portion were $7.78 billion. Tesla’s quarter-over-quarter cash and investments increase was aided by free cash flow and financing inflows, partly offset by a $2 billion SpaceX equity investment.

Rivian Automotive RIVN reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. It posted a reported loss of 55 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents, delivering a positive earnings surprise of 7.7%.

Quarterly revenues totaled $1.38 billion, topping the consensus mark of $1.37 billion by 1% and rising 11.4% year over year. Higher delivery volumes and strong software and services execution were key supports for the quarter.

Liquidity remained a key investor focus. As of March 31, 2026, Rivian’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.85 billion compared with $3.58 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. The company reported total available liquidity of $5.39 billion, including availability under its ABL facility. Long-term debt was $4,442 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $4,440 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

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