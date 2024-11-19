BlinkLab Unveils AI-Powered Neurological Testing Platform

Blinklab Limited (AU:BB1) has released an update.

BlinkLab Limited has unveiled an innovative AI-powered smartphone platform aimed at revolutionizing the early diagnosis of neurological conditions such as autism and ADHD. This cutting-edge technology promises to enhance diagnostic accuracy and accessibility, potentially transforming the landscape of neurological testing. Investors and market enthusiasts may find this development intriguing as it reflects BlinkLab’s commitment to leveraging AI in healthcare.

