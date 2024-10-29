News & Insights

BlinkLab Limited Advances Neurodiagnostics with Key Partnerships

October 29, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Blinklab Limited (AU:BB1) has released an update.

BlinkLab Limited is making strides in the field of neurodiagnostics through strategic partnerships with leading European mental healthcare providers and ongoing clinical studies. With a cash balance of A$5.4 million, the company is on track to begin an FDA registration study by the end of the year, aiming to enhance diagnostic accuracy for conditions like autism and ADHD using its innovative digital healthcare technology. The company’s efforts towards obtaining European certifications for its diagnostic platform further solidify its commitment to global commercialization.

