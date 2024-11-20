News & Insights

Stocks

BlinkLab Joins Groundbreaking Autism and ADHD Study

November 20, 2024 — 08:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Blinklab Limited (AU:BB1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BlinkLab Limited is set to play a pivotal role in Monash University’s MAGNET project, aiming to advance autism and ADHD diagnoses through innovative digital biomarkers. By enrolling 1,000 families, the study seeks to identify new subtypes of these conditions, potentially revolutionizing personalized treatment strategies. This collaboration highlights BlinkLab’s commitment to transforming traditional diagnostic methods in neurodevelopmental disorders.

For further insights into AU:BB1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.