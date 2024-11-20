BlinkLab Joins Groundbreaking Autism and ADHD Study

Blinklab Limited (AU:BB1) has released an update.

BlinkLab Limited is set to play a pivotal role in Monash University’s MAGNET project, aiming to advance autism and ADHD diagnoses through innovative digital biomarkers. By enrolling 1,000 families, the study seeks to identify new subtypes of these conditions, potentially revolutionizing personalized treatment strategies. This collaboration highlights BlinkLab’s commitment to transforming traditional diagnostic methods in neurodevelopmental disorders.

