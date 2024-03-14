Blink Launches Compact Plug-in Camera

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)'s Blink Thursday announced the introduction of next generation Blink Mini-2 compact plug-in Camera that works indoors and outdoors. The compact weather resistance camera has computer vision-enabled smart notifications including person detection, a built-in LED spotlight with night view in color, wider field of view, and enhanced image quality.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.