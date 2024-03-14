News & Insights

Blink Launches Compact Plug-in Camera

March 14, 2024 — 11:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)'s Blink Thursday announced the introduction of next generation Blink Mini-2 compact plug-in Camera that works indoors and outdoors. The compact weather resistance camera has computer vision-enabled smart notifications including person detection, a built-in LED spotlight with night view in color, wider field of view, and enhanced image quality.

