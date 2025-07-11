Blink Charging Selected as Replacement EV Charging Solutions Provider for Everon Customers Amid Market Transition

Blink Charging is now a recommended provider for Everon customers needing EV charging solutions following Everon's market withdrawal.

Blink Charging has been designated as a key provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to assist Everon customers following the shutdown of EVBox's AC and Everon business in Europe and North America. As a leading global company in EV charging equipment and services, Blink aims to ensure that hosts and users affected by this transition have continued access to reliable charging solutions. Blink's Managing Director of Europe, Alex Calnan, emphasized the company's readiness to help Everon customers through expert advice and alternatives, as well as ongoing management of existing networks. By signing up through the Blink Charging app, Everon customers will gain access to the Blink Network portal, which offers real-time insights into their charging infrastructure. Blink's charging technology is designed to support future advancements, including vehicle-to-grid technology, and is prepared for immediate deployment.

Potential Positives

Blink Charging has been designated as a recommended replacement EV charging services provider for Everon customers, enhancing its market position and customer base.

This transition supports customer continuity and trust by providing immediate access to reliable EV charging solutions in light of Everon's market withdrawal.

Blink is positioned to offer future-ready charging technology, demonstrating innovation and readiness to meet evolving industry needs.

The Blink Network portal will grant Everon customers valuable insights and tools, enhancing user engagement and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights Blink Charging's role as a replacement provider following the withdrawal of Everon from the EV charging market, which may indicate a loss of confidence in the stability of existing charging solutions.

The mention of "immediate upgrades" may suggest that many current systems are outdated or failing, reflecting negatively on the reliability of prior technologies within the industry.

This situation could lead to increased pressure on Blink to meet the urgent needs of distressed customers, which may strain resources and management capabilities.

FAQ

What is Blink Charging's role for Everon customers?

Blink Charging is a recommended replacement EV charging solutions provider for Everon customers, ensuring reliable service and immediate upgrades.

How can Everon customers access Blink's services?

Everon customers can unlock full access to the Blink Network portal by signing up through the Blink Charging app.

What services does Blink offer to EV charging station hosts?

Blink provides expert advice, infrastructure evaluation, existing system maintenance, and upgrades to future-ready charging solutions.

What technology advancements does Blink support?

Blink's chargers are built to support future technology, including vehicle-to-grid technology for evolving electric vehicle needs.

Where can I find more information about Blink Charging?

For more information, visit Blink Charging's official website at https://blinkcharging.com/.

Blink Charging has been identified as a key EV charging solutions provider to support Everon customers with cost-effective solutions and immediate upgrades, ensuring uninterrupted access to reliable EV charging equipment and services.









London, United Kingdom, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Blink Charging Co.



(NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has been identified by Everon as a recommended replacement EV charging services provider for current Everon customers. In light of the recently announced wind-down of EVBox’s AC and Everon business throughout Europe and North America, Blink is stepping in to support EV charging station hosts and customers affected by this change.





“EVBox has played a significant role in the growth of EV charging infrastructure across the UK and Mainland Europe, and we recognize the trust hosts have placed in its solutions,” said Alex Calnan, Blink Charging’s Managing Director of Europe. “With the recent announcement of Everon’s withdrawal from the EV charging market, it’s natural to have questions about what this means for operations. At Blink, we want to assure Everon customers that we are here to help them navigate this transition. As a global EV charging solutions provider, we’re well equipped to support Everon’s customer base, whether that’s with expert advice, reliable alternatives, or ongoing management of their existing charging network. We’re here to make this change as smooth and stress-free as possible."





Whether customers need help evaluating current infrastructure, maintaining existing systems, or upgrading aging chargers with future-ready solutions, Blink is available to assist.





Everon customers and users will be able to unlock full access to the Blink Network portal upon signing up through the Blink Charging app, enabling real-time insight into charging infrastructure. Hosts can also set a sales price, create, and download reports.





“At Blink, our charging technology is future-ready, addressing all aspects of hardware, software, services, and technology,” added Calnan. “With advancements like vehicle-to-grid technology on the horizon, our chargers are built to support the future of electric vehicles and charging habits/requirements. Our charging portfolio is ready to ship and replace immediately."







About Blink Charging







Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging networks (“Blink Networks”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.





For more information, please visit





https://blinkcharging.com/











Blink Media Contact







Felicitas Massa









PR@BlinkCharging.com











Blink Investor Relations Contact







Vitalie Stelea









IR@BlinkCharging.com







