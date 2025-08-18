Blink Charging Reports 38 Percent Gain

Key Points driven by a 73% sequential rebound in product sales.

Non-GAAP EPS loss widened to ($0.26), coming in below the ($0.18) consensus (non-GAAP). and reflecting higher operating costs.

Gross profit margin (GAAP) fell sharply to 7% due to $6.4 million in non-cash charges, but improved service revenues offer recurring growth.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, reported its second quarter results on August 18, 2025. The headline news from the earnings release was a major revenue beat, with the company delivering $28.7 million in revenue—well above the $22.2 million analyst estimate (GAAP). However, non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) missed the expected ($0.18) loss as operational expenses and one-time charges weighed on results. While Product sales (GAAP) rebounded from a weak start to the year, and service revenues kept growing, margins compressed, and cash reserves declined significantly. Overall, the quarter showed clear sequential improvement, but Persistent year-over-year declines and rising losses kept profitability out of reach.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) ($0.26) ($0.18) ($0.18) (44.4 %) Revenue (GAAP) $28.7 million $22.15 million $33.3 million (13.8 %) Gross Profit $2.1 million $10.7 million (80.4 % decrease) Adjusted EBITDA ($24.4 million) ($14.7 million) (66.0 %) Cash and Cash Equivalents $25.3 million $55.8 million (54.7 %)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Blink Charging operates a network of EV charging stations and develops the associated hardware, including DC fast chargers that can charge EVs quickly and Level 2 (L2) Series chargers for slower, overnight charging. The company's business blends hardware sales with services, such as network management and subscription fees for station owners. By combining charging equipment sales and ongoing support through its cloud-based Blink Network, the firm aims to lock in both one-off revenue and recurring, higher-margin service revenue.

Recently, Blink Charging has zeroed in on key areas believed to drive long-term competitiveness. First, it's focused on upgrading its technological infrastructure, enhancing features on the Blink Network for remote monitoring and easier payment processing. Second, strategic partnerships with transit hubs and destination sites have been used to boost charger placement and utilization. Third, expansion into international markets, especially through programs like the UK’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI), continues to broaden its customer reach. Effective cost management, differentiation in product offerings, and building recurring revenues are all increasingly seen as critical for the company’s future success.

Quarter in Detail: Financial Results and Operational Trends

The most significant metric for the period was revenue (GAAP) jumped to $28.7 million, which was also up 38% from the prior quarter. However, revenue (GAAP) was still down 13.8% compared to the same period in 2024. The primary driver for sequential growth was a sharp rebound in product sales, especially for DC fast chargers and internal L2 Series charging hardware. Product revenues climbed 73% from the first quarter, but Product revenues were down 39% year-over-year, reflecting swings between recovering demand now and a much stronger sales environment one year ago.

Service revenue grew 46% year-over-year. Service revenue, which includes fees from charging events, network subscriptions, and car-sharing services, benefited from increased charger utilization and a larger network footprint. However, this growth did not fully make up for the product revenue contraction seen over the past year. Other revenue sources, such as warranties and rebates, also made positive contributions but remained a small share compared to the main segments (GAAP).

Although GAAP revenue surged quarter over quarter, profitability suffered due to rising costs and large one-time charges. Gross profit fell to just $2.1 million, down from $10.7 million the previous year, with margins compressed to 7%. This drop was mainly caused by $6.4 million in non-cash, one-time charges related to inventory and property write-downs. Excluding this charge, gross profit margin would have been 30%, painting a somewhat more favorable picture of the underlying business, but still showing signs of overall margin pressure. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a profitability metric often used to track ongoing operational performance, was a loss of $24.4 million, deepening from a $14.7 million loss in the same quarter last year.

Cash flow remains a major concern. Cash and cash equivalents were $25.3 million, Operating expenses, which totaled $34.3 million, included $10.1 million in non-cash charges. Excluding these items, operating expenses would have been $24.2 million, indicating some progress on expense reduction—annualized savings of $8 million have been identified through efficiencies, and compensation expenses dropped by 22% year over year.

Several strategic moves shaped the quarter. The acquisition of Zemetric Inc, closed after the reporting period, brought new “intelligent and flexible” L2 charger technology and enhanced Blink Charging's product lineup. Zemetric’s founder now serves as the company's chief technology officer, leading platform integration. On the technology front, pilot programs such as the ‘Seamless Charging’ initiative, run in partnership with WirelessCar and ChargeHub, aim to support a more seamless charging experience for drivers. Restructuring the legacy Envoy Technologies car-sharing business reduced a financial overhang for future periods, as shares and warrants were exchanged to release Blink Charging from ongoing payment obligations.

Looking Forward: Outlook and Considerations

Management stated it expects continued sequential revenue growth in the second half of fiscal 2025, aiming to maintain solid momentum in both recurring and repeatable charging revenue streams. Continued focus will be on improving operational efficiency and reducing operating costs. However, no quantitative guidance was provided for revenue or gross margins for upcoming quarters, and no explicit timeline for achieving profitability was given.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

