Blink Charging Co. Launches 'Seamless Charging' Pilot Program with WirelessCar and ChargeHub to Enhance EV Charging Experience in North America

Blink Charging, WirelessCar, and ChargeHub launch 'Seamless Charging' pilot for improved EV charging accessibility in North America.

Quiver AI Summary

Blink Charging Co. has announced a partnership with WirelessCar Sweden AB and ChargeHub to launch a pilot program called 'Seamless Charging' aimed at simplifying the electric vehicle (EV) charging experience in the U.S. and Canada. This initiative seeks to make charging faster, easier, and more accessible, particularly for those who lack home charging infrastructure. By allowing drivers to register once with the ChargeHub app, users can access Blink Charging Stations seamlessly without needing multiple apps or accounts, thereby enhancing convenience. The program utilizes vehicle data and real-time notifications to further streamline the charging process. Key executives from each company expressed their enthusiasm for the project, which aims to support the transition to electric mobility and improve overall accessibility for EV drivers.

Potential Positives

Collaboration with WirelessCar and ChargeHub enhances Blink's position as a leader in the EV charging sector by introducing the innovative 'Seamless Charging' pilot program.

This initiative simplifies the charging process for EV drivers, making it more accessible and user-friendly, which could lead to increased adoption of electric vehicles.

The 'Seamless Charging' program demonstrates Blink's commitment to leveraging technology and partnerships to eliminate barriers in the EV charging experience, potentially attracting new customers and enhancing user satisfaction.

Strategic partnership with industry leaders positions Blink for future growth and expansion in the North American electric vehicle market.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the need for simplification in the EV charging process, implying that the current system is overly complex and may deter potential EV users.

There is no clear indication of how the 'Seamless Charging' pilot program will be implemented or its effectiveness, which may lead to skepticism regarding its actual impact on accessibility and convenience for drivers.

The collaboration with WirelessCar and ChargeHub raises concerns about Blink's existing capabilities, as it suggests the company may require external help to enhance its customer experience in EV charging.

FAQ

What is the Seamless Charging initiative?

The Seamless Charging initiative is a pilot program to simplify EV charging in the U.S. and Canada through a single app signup.

Who are the partners involved in the Seamless Charging program?

Blink Charging, WirelessCar, and ChargeHub are collaborating on the Seamless Charging initiative to enhance the EV charging experience.

How does Seamless Charging simplify the EV charging process?

It eliminates the need for multiple apps and accounts, allowing drivers to charge with just a one-time registration on the ChargeHub app.

What benefits does the Seamless Charging initiative offer EV drivers?

It provides a more convenient, hassle-free charging experience, allowing drivers to start charging without additional cards or apps.

When was the Seamless Charging initiative announced?

The Seamless Charging initiative was announced on June 03, 2025, by Blink Charging Co.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BLNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $BLNK stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BLNK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLNK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BLNK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLNK forecast page.

Full Release





Transformative Initiative is Designed to Simplify EV Charging Across the United States and Canada









[Bowie, Md.,], June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Blink Charging Co. (“Blink”), a leading owner, operator, provider and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced a collaboration with



WirelessCar



Sweden AB (“WirelessCar”), a global leader in connected vehicle services, and



ChargeHub



, North America’s leading EV roaming hub, to launch an innovative ‘Seamless Charging’ pilot program in the United States and Canada. This ground-breaking initiative is designed to redefine the EV charging experience, making it faster, easier, and more accessible for drivers.





For those without easy access to EV charging infrastructure, using an EV may seem complicated. The many apps, tags and cards designed to simplify the process may actually deter new users, especially if they make charging less convenient than refuelling an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle.





The ‘Seamless Charging’ initiative eliminates common barriers to EV charging through a simple, single-app signup. By leveraging an advanced connected services feature, EV drivers can plug into Blink chargers without needing to log into multiple apps or manage various accounts. After a one-time registration with the ChargeHub app and activation of Seamless Charging, drivers will simply plug in at any Blink Charging Station, and walk away.





Powered by connected vehicle data and real time events, Seamless Charging is a WirelessCar innovation that streamlines public charging, particularly for drivers without access to home charging. The solution utilizes information shared by both the vehicle and charging provider. When the EV is plugged in, the driver is notified that charging has started—automatically and without cards, apps, or additional steps. The result is a radically more convenient EV charging experience, powered by connectivity.





"We’re thrilled to collaborate with WirelessCar and ChargeHub to bring the innovative 'Seamless Charging’ pilot concept to North America,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO of Blink. “This project is about improving accessibility and convenience for EV drivers, ensuring a smooth transition to electric mobility.”





Niklas Florén, CEO of WirelessCar, added, “At WirelessCar, we’re committed to making the connected vehicle experience effortless and intuitive. Seamless Charging is a powerful example of how we turn vehicle data into everyday convenience—by removing friction from public EV charging. We’re proud to collaborate with Blink and ChargeHub to bring this innovation to EV drivers across North America.”





Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub added "Our mission at ChargeHub is to help drivers find and seamlessly pay at charging stations. We connect every part of the EV ecosystem to make this a reality. We're excited to collaborate with WirelessCar and Blink on the innovative 'Seamless Charging’ pilot concept in North America."







About Blink Charging







Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.





For more information, please visit





https://blinkcharging.com/











About WirelessCar:











WirelessCar is one of the world’s leading innovators of connected vehicle services. It accelerates service creation and turns vehicle data into business value for consumers, mobility providers, vehicle makers, and society. Founded in 1999, WirelessCar has continuously built upon its heritage and grown its expertise within the automotive industry. Today, it is a highly recognized and award-winning company, connecting more than fifteen million vehicles in over 100 countries.





Over the last twenty-five years, WirelessCar has worked with some of the largest automakers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Cars, BMW, Chrysler, Nissan, Subaru, Volkswagen Group and Volvo Group to offer services across the entire spectrum of connectivity, journey intelligence, safety and security, and EV. Headquartered in Sweden, with offices in the U.S., China, Germany and Japan, WirelessCar works with OEMs to leverage the full value of connected services to empower future mobility. For more information, please visit



www.wirelesscar.com









About ChargeHub:







ChargeHub is renowned for Passport Hub, the leading EV roaming platform in North America, trusted by e-mobility service providers (eMSPs) and charge point operators (CPOs) for over 230 live roaming connections. Its turnkey solution simplifies integrations, streamlines operations, and enables large-scale EV roaming for drivers. Passport Hub also supports secure, automated Plug & Charge transactions, offering the most seamless, end-to-end charging experience. Additionally, ChargeHub operates North America’s largest network-independent, community-driven EV charging app, used by over 1 million drivers annually. For more information, please visit



https://chargehub.com/









Blink Media Contact







Felicitas Massa









PR@BlinkCharging.com









305-521-0200 ext. 266







Blink Investor Relations Contact







Vitalie Stelea









IR@BlinkCharging.com









305-521-0200 ext. 446



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.