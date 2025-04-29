Blink Charging Co. and Create Energy Launch Integrated EV Charging, Solar, and Storage Solution for Enhanced Grid Resiliency

Blink Charging and Create Energy launch an integrated EV charging solution combining solar, storage, and advanced technology for enhanced energy efficiency.

Blink Charging Co. has announced a partnership with Create Energy to create a pioneering integrated solution that combines electric vehicle (EV) charging, solar energy, and energy storage into one scalable product. This collaboration aims to improve operational efficiency, decrease costs, and overcome typical challenges like permitting delays and grid limitations, thereby facilitating access to locations deemed difficult to serve. The combined offering incorporates Blink’s advanced EV chargers with Create Energy’s Nanogrid technology for enhanced grid resilience, energy independence, and streamlined deployment. Both companies will market the new system across their respective platforms, with implementations beginning in the U.S. and plans for global expansion. This innovation positions Blink to compete effectively for significant infrastructure projects, such as the UK’s Low Emission Vehicle Infrastructure initiative, while also strengthening its EV charging solutions.

Potential Positives

Collaboration with Create Energy introduces a groundbreaking turnkey solution that combines EV charging, solar, and energy storage, enhancing the company’s product offerings and market position.

The integrated system reduces operating costs and improves performance, addressing common challenges such as permitting delays and grid limitations, which could lead to increased adoption of EV infrastructure.

The partnership strengthens Blink's ability to compete for significant infrastructure programs, such as the UK's Low Emission Vehicle Infrastructure initiative, potentially increasing future revenues.

The solution is fully scalable and aims to make energy independence more accessible, positioning Blink as a leader in innovative energy solutions within the EV market.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a partnership with Create Energy may raise concerns about Blink Charging's ability to independently deliver innovative solutions without the support of external collaborations.

Depending on the success of the new integrated solution, Blink might face challenges if it fails to meet performance expectations, potentially damaging its reputation in a competitive market.

The announcement of this collaboration may highlight Blink's urgent need to address barriers like grid constraints and permitting delays, suggesting underlying weaknesses in its existing offerings.

FAQ

What is the new integrated solution by Blink Charging and Create Energy?

The solution combines EV charging, solar, and storage into a single scalable product for enhanced performance and cost reduction.

How does this solution address grid limitations?

It removes barriers like grid constraints and permitting delays, allowing access to previously difficult or costly locations for charging infrastructure.

What technology is involved in this collaboration?

The collaboration integrates Blink’s L2 and DCFC chargers with Create Energy’s Nanogrid technology for energy independence and operational efficiency.

Where will this solution be rolled out?

The rollout begins in the U.S., with plans for expansion across all Blink markets worldwide.

What benefits does this collaboration provide to customers?

It offers improved performance, enhanced resiliency, and a streamlined, cost-efficient deployment of EV charging and energy solutions.

The fully integrated solution combines EV charging, solar, and storage into a single, scalable product designed to reduce costs, boost performance, and address common challenges such as permitting delays and grid limitations, opening access to difficult or costly locations.









Bowie, Md., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Blink Charging Co.



(NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, provider, and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has teamed up with



Create Energy



to deliver a first-of-its-kind turnkey solution that combines energy storage, on-site generation, and EV charging to offer on-demand grid resiliency.





This uniquely integrated system brings together Blink’s advanced L2 and DCFC chargers and Create Energy’s Nanogrid technology into a single, deployable package. Fully scalable, the system reduces operating costs, boosts performance, and enables energy independence by managing peak demand and eliminating demand charges.





“This collaboration is about redefining what’s possible in EV infrastructure,” said



Mike Battaglia



, CEO and President of Blink Charging. “By incorporating Create Energy’s Nanogrid systems into our EV charging portfolio and business models, we’re providing a fully integrated approach to energy and charging that improves performance, enhances resiliency, and enables faster, more cost-efficient deployment. The collaboration is a dual market agreement, allowing both companies to sell this solution to our respective markets.”





All Blink DCFC installations will now have the option to include Create Energy’s Nanogrid systems, and every Nanogrid deployment will have the option to feature Blink chargers—offering a streamlined energy and charging solution that’s easy to deploy and scale. This combined system removes common barriers such as grid constraints, permitting delays, and extensive utility infrastructure, enabling access to locations previously considered too difficult or expensive to serve.





Create Energy’s technology has already demonstrated long-term performance in real-world deployments, including a solar canopy installation at Nissan North America headquarters that has remained continuously operational since launch. That same reliable technology is now being brought directly to Blink customers.





“We’re thrilled to supercharge our Create Energy solutions by joining forces with Blink Charging’s top-notch EV hardware and software,” said



Dean Solon



, Founder and CEO of Create Energy. “Together, we’re not just building a one-stop-shop ecosystem—we’re adding serious muscle to our growing ‘un-evil empire’ of innovation! This powerhouse collaboration puts groundbreaking Nanogrid technology at Blink customers' fingertips, paving the way for enhanced resilience and a brighter energy future. Let’s Create change!”





This new offering strengthens Blink’s ability to compete for high-impact infrastructure programs, including the UK’s Low Emission Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) initiative, by helping reduce grid impact and boost project scoring.





The rollout begins in the U.S. with plans to expand across all Blink markets worldwide.





Blink and Create Energy are reshaping the EV charging landscape with smart, flexible infrastructure solutions designed for today’s energy challenges and tomorrow’s transportation needs.





About Create Energy







Create Energy, headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, is a US-based renewable energy company founded by visionary CEO & President, Dean Solon. Create Energy aims to disrupt the clean-tech industry and lay the foundation for US-based renewable energy manufacturing, offering products ranging from transformers, switchgear, PV, BESS, and EV solutions as well as full turnkey EPC services.







About Blink Charging







Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic collaborations for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.





For more information, please visit



https://blinkcharging.com/









Blink Media Contact







Nipunika Coe







PR@BlinkCharging.com







305-521-0200 ext. 266







Blink Investor Relations Contact







Vitalie Stelea







IR@BlinkCharging.com







305-521-0200 ext. 446



