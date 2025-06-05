Blink Charging CFO Michael Rama To Step Down, Michael Bercovich To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), an electric vehicle charging network operator, on Thursday announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Michael Rama will be stepping down. The company has appointed Michael Bercovich as CFO, effective June 23.

Michael Rama has decided to pursue new opportunities coinciding with the conclusion of his employment agreement at the beginning of June.

Bercovich had previously served as CFO at Helios Global Payments Solutions.

To ensure a smooth transition, Robert Strauss, a senior advisor at FTI Consulting, will be serving as Interim CFO until Bercovich officially takes over the role.

On Wednesday, Blink Charging closed trading 6.82% higher at $0.84 on the Nasdaq.

