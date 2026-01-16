Blink Charging (BLNK) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $0.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.95% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 7.41% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Blink Charging in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.09, reflecting a 40% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $30.55 million, indicating a 1.24% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.65 per share and a revenue of $109.13 million, signifying shifts of -6.56% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Blink Charging is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, finds itself in the top 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

