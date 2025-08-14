BLIN Reports Results

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) reported fiscal third quarter 2025 results on August 14, 2025, highlighting $3.8 million in GAAP revenue, $3.1 million in GAAP subscription license revenue (81% of revenue), and a GAAP net loss of $800,000. The company accelerated its marketing investment to $500,000 per quarter, achieving over $2 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) bookings year-to-date, and secured top analyst recognition for Hawk Search.

Hawk Search momentum drives Bridgeline Digital growth

Bridgeline Digital(NASDAQ:BLIN)'s Hawk Search platform now accounts for over 60% of total revenue and is growing at a double-digit pace, according to management. Net revenue retention for Hawk Search stands at 114%, and advanced product features are generating expansions double the size of initial deals, with customers on average starting with a $25,000 ARR contract for Hawk Search and subsequently adding another $50,000 ARR for advanced features.

"Our number one ranking in B2B is driven by a number of factors, including our quantity of live customers using Hawk AI, our ability to solve complex sites at scale, and the out-of-the-box value Hawk delivers to B2B customers. This week, we launched Do It Best Hardware. Do It Best is using Hawk Search to power over 3,000 stores with real-time inventory and AI-enhanced search results. Only Hawk Search offers multisite management so franchises and chains with large numbers of sites can centrally manage search results, which can be set up to be impacted by live inventory."

-- Ari Kahn, President and CEO

Hawk Search’s industry differentiation and ongoing customer expansions enhance the quality of the revenue mix.

Bridgeline Digital invests in marketing to accelerate pipeline

The March $2 million capital raise enabled the company to double quarterly lead generation spend from $250,000 to $500,000, with management reporting a contraction in sales cycle length from 125 to 112 days and a doubling of qualified leads following the increase in quarterly marketing spend to $500,000. Over 60% of sales year-to-date are to existing customers, indicating robust cross-sell and upsell momentum.

"We're seeing excellent results from this investment with qualified lead generation more than doubling. Our sales cycle is also contracting and has reduced from 125 days down to 112 days, with resales this quarter having less than 60 days between the initial introduction to signing a contract. The increased marketing budget, faster sales cycle, and analyst recognition are expected to fuel even stronger growth in upcoming quarters."

-- Ari Kahn, President and CEO

Management’s data-driven allocation of marketing capital, favoring proven campaigns, enhances efficiency and suggests an accelerating payback on growth investments without increasing customer concentration risk.

Bridgeline Digital improves recurring revenue mix, but profitability lags

GAAP subscription license revenue rose to $3.1 million from $3 million year over year (YoY), increasing to 81% of overall sales while GAAP mixed service revenue shrank in value ($700,000 down from $900,000 YoY). However, gross margin for subscriptions declined from 72% in the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2024, to 70% in the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2025, and from 58% to 50% for services gross margin year over year, while adjusted EBITDA was negative $330,000, compared to positive $3,000 in the prior year period.

"Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $3.8 million as compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period. Looking at each component of revenue, our subscription license revenue, which is comprised of SaaS licenses, maintenance, and hosting revenue, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $3.1 million as compared to $3 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total revenue, subscription and license revenue was 81% of total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Services revenue was $700,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $900,000 in the prior year period. As a percentage of total revenue, services revenue accounted for 19% of total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Our cost of revenue was $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.2 million in the prior year period. And as a result, our gross profit was $2.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Our overall gross profit margin was 66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with our subscription license gross margins of 70% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 72% in the prior year period. Our services margins of 50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 58% in the same period in 2024. Our operating expenses were $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.1 million in the prior year period. And our net loss was $800,000 for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to a net loss of $300,000 in the prior year period. Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was negative $330,000 compared to positive $3,000 in the prior year comparable three-month period."

-- Thomas Windhausen, Chief Financial Officer

Despite achieving a high-recurrence revenue business model, rising costs from expanded marketing and margin contraction have resulted in growing operating losses, highlighting the need for future operational leverage as revenue scales.

Looking Ahead

Management plans to sustain $500,000 per quarter in lead generation investment through at least the fiscal first quarter ending December 31, 2025, and expects professional services revenue to remain steady at approximately $750,000 per quarter with a 50% gross margin for each quarter in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026. No customer constitutes over 5% of revenue in Hawk Search, and recurring subscription sales are set to become an even larger component of the revenue mix as Hawk Search growth is expected to materially impact consolidated financials in fiscal 2026. No concrete forward-looking quantitative revenue or adjusted EBITDA targets were provided.

