Blender Bites Expands in Quebec with Metro Partnership

October 25, 2024 — 05:39 pm EDT

Thoughtful Brands (PEMTF) has released an update.

Blender Bites Limited, a Canadian company known for its organic and plant-based frozen foods, has expanded its market presence by introducing its 1-Step Smoothies and Frappes in 17 Metro Quebec stores, tapping into the growing demand for nutrition-rich beverages. This strategic move highlights the company’s focus on increasing its distribution in Canada’s vital grocery market, with plans for further expansion.

