Blender Bites Expands in Quebec with Metro Partnership

Thoughtful Brands (PEMTF) has released an update.

Blender Bites Limited, a Canadian company known for its organic and plant-based frozen foods, has expanded its market presence by introducing its 1-Step Smoothies and Frappes in 17 Metro Quebec stores, tapping into the growing demand for nutrition-rich beverages. This strategic move highlights the company’s focus on increasing its distribution in Canada’s vital grocery market, with plans for further expansion.

For further insights into PEMTF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.